The Big Door Prize star Josh Segarra's private life with wife Brace

The Big Door Prize is back, with Josh Segarra reprising his role as Giorgio. Set to premiere on April 24, the sophomore season "follows the residents of Deerfield as the Morpho machine readies them for the mysterious 'next stage.'" The synopsis also teases "new relationships" and "new questions" for the characters, so it sounds like we're in for a real treat!

Ahead of the latest instalment, we're taking a look at Josh Segarra's private life away from the show. Meet his wife, Brace, and their three children here…

The Big Door Prize season two – trailer

Unlike his on-screen counterpart, Josh has been happily married to his longtime partner, Brace Rice for almost a decade. In a 2016 interview with Parade, the 37-year-old revealed that he met his wife at a birthday party.

"I met her on a Monday and tried to get her to grab a drink with me. But she didn't have time until Saturday afternoon," he explained.

© Getty Josh Segarra met his wife Brace Rice at a birthday party

"At the time I was teaching spin. So I said, 'Let's go to lunch but I have a spin class at 11:30.' She said, "OK. I love spin," And I replied, "You can come if you want." She later told me that she was thinking, if he shows up playing musical theatre tunes, wearing a full spandex suit, I am not going to lunch after."

Fortunately, the two enjoyed their class and headed off to lunch afterwards. They tied the knot on October 17, 2014, and welcomed three sons – Gus, Hank, and Bo.

© Getty The couple tied the knot in 2014

During a 2023 interview with A Book Of, Josh was asked what keeps him busy, and his response was adorable. "I think first and foremost, it's being a dad. I've got three little boys at home, I've got a six-year-old, a three-year-old and a five-month-old," explained the star.

"So, it's a lot of wrestling. It's a lot of hide and go-seek. It's a lot of playing with Legos and monster trucks and action figures. And that is everything I wanted to be doing at this point in my life, to be honest with you.

© Getty Josh and Brace are proud parents to three sons

"And other than that, for fun, me and my wife go see a Broadway show or go get dinner. We're big fans of Top Chef so, we'll Google what restaurants and certain chefs they have that we're fans of, a Tom Colicchio restaurant or a Buddha restaurant and we try to go and just have a nice meal and have a mom and dad night out."

For Josh, being a father was always part of the plan. "I always dreamt about being a dad. My dad is incredible," he told Numero Magazine. "I come from really good parents who've just supported me my whole life. They were there as much as they could be. They were balancing a career in the pharmacy and being great parents, and told me as much as they could that they loved me and my brother and my sister. And that's all I want to be for my family."