Who is One Day's Ambika Mod's partner Andy Sellers?

We're still reeling from the emotional ending to Netflix's One Day, which stars Ambika Mod and Leo Woodall as university students Emma and Dexter, who meet on the night of their graduation in 1988 and spend the next 20 years falling together and being torn apart.

While viewers know all about Emma and Dexter's romance, what about the actors who play them? Leo is currently dating his White Lotus co-star, Meghann Fahy, which you can read all about here. As for Ambika, the 28-year-old is also dating a fellow actor. Find out more about her partner below.

WATCH: Ambika and Leo star as Emma and Dexter in One Day

Ambika Mod's partner Andy Seller

Ambika is dating fellow actor Andy Sellers.

The pair are set to star in Disney+'s upcoming psychological thriller series Playdate, which follows one woman's turmoil following the kidnapping of her young daughter.

© Netflix Ambika Mod stars opposite Leo Woodall in One Day

Filming for the series began last summer and while Ambika has remained tight-lipped about how and when the duo met, it's likely that they first crossed paths on the show's set.

Despite neither party publicly confirming their romance, Andy first appeared on Ambika's Instagram page in November last year, when the actress shared a photo dump including images taken over several months. A silent video shows the pair riding on a merry-go-round while looking at the camera with a deadpan expression.

Earlier this month, the lovebirds were spotted enjoying a stroll in the park with their dog, Todd. The actors looked super loved-up as they wrapped their arms around each other.

So, who is Andy and where might you have seen him before?

Andy, who graduated from Royal Central School of Speech & Drama in 2019, made his TV debut in Channel 5's popular period drama, All Creatures Great and Small, back in 2022 when he played a young version of Siegfried Farnon.

© Channel 5 Andy Sellers as young Siegfried Farnon in All Creatures Great and Small

As well as Disney+'s Playdate, Andy is also set to appear in the drama film Young Woman and the Sea, which tells the story of Gertrude Ederle, the first woman to ever swim across the English Channel. The drama, which was filmed back in 2022, also stars Daisy Ridley, Lily James and Stephen Graham.

Opening up about his passion for acting, Andy told Tresa magazine in 2020: "I always have wanted to do it and so I guess I'm just lucky that my parents were always so supportive and never tried to discourage me away from it.

© Dave Benett Ambika keeps her love life private

"Also, I was lucky to have some amazing teachers who took me seriously and guided me towards eventually getting into drama school," he added.

While fans will have to wait a little while longer to see Andy and Ambika co-star in Disney+'s Playdate, actor Jonny Weldon, who plays Emma's boyfriend Ian in One Day, revealed what it was like working with the actress during an exclusive interview with HELLO!.

"Ambika's wonderful," he said. "I was obviously very familiar with her work, like the rest of the country, in This is Going to Hurt. She's just brilliant, heartbreaking.

© PA Media/Isabel Infantes Ambika hasn't publicly confirmed her relationship

"We had to have chemistry reads where you go in and read with people that are also auditioning for the role. I've never told her this, and she'd probably dismiss it, but I was internally fangirling!"

He continued: "I thought she was brilliant and then a total joy to work with. Very lovely, very focused, just a really nice person to work with."

One Day is available to stream on Netflix.