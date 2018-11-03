Eamonn Holmes shares adorable video of his 90-year-old mother telling him he's not a star - and it’s hilarious Now we know where Eamonn gets his honesty from!

Eamonn Holmes has shared the sweetest video of his mum, 90-year-old Josie, in her home in Ireland – where she had no qualms about bringing her celebrity son down a peg or two! The footage, set to air on Northern Irish channel UTV on Tuesday, shows Eamonn inviting fellow presenter Malachi Cush into his mother's family home. Opening the gate, he jokes, "This is where the Queen resides," before stepping into the living room, announcing: "It's your favourite son here!"

Eamonn shared the sweetest video of his mum Josie

Josie quickly quipped, "Pleased to meet you," before retorting: "Well he's not my favourite! They're all my favourites. All my sons." Malachi then asks, "But your memories of him as a little boy… did you think he was going to become the big star he is today?"

Hilariously, she replies: "Do you think he's a star?" to Eamonn's surprise – before adding, "Wait a wee minute, I never even thought about him being a star. But he's still my wee boy, he's no different from the rest."

This is my Mum at 90. Unleashed on TV for the very first time next Tuesday night. Josie says it as it is. https://t.co/RlzWVIXY1g — Eamonn Holmes (@EamonnHolmes) November 2, 2018

Captioning the adorable video on Twitter on Friday night, Eamonn wrote: "This is my Mum at 90. Unleashed on TV for the very first time next Tuesday night. Josie says it as it is." Unsurprisingly, the insight into his roots got plenty of comments from the newsreader's fans, with one writing: "How lovely and your mum looks like a real character," to which Eamonn replied: "Oh she is … she is."

Earlier on Friday, Eamonn's followers were treated to another insight into his early life – when This Morning's official Twitter account shared a brilliant throwback snap of him as a young presenter. The post was captioned: "Like a fine wine, he just gets better with age @EamonnHolmes #FlashbackFriday." Fans of the presenter were quick to agree, with one writing: "OMG… Lovely Eamonn. But I prefer him now, my favourite male presenter on TV," while another added: "Ruth is such a lucky woman."