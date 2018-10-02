Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford receive royal wedding invite They'll be at Princess Eugenie's wedding… sort of

Eamonn Holmes and his wife Ruth Langsford have received a royal wedding invite of sorts. The couple will be covering Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's big day live from Windsor for ITV, in a special programme entitled This Morning at the Royal Wedding. Eamonn and Ruth usually present the Friday slots of the daytime TV show, but the This Morning special on 12 October will run for an extended time from 9:25am to 12:30pm.

The special will capture the atmosphere and arrivals at St George's Chapel before crossing to live coverage of the ceremony at 11am. Viewers will be given an inside view of the wedding service, including the departure of the bride and groom as they leave the chapel.

After the ceremony, Eamonn and Ruth will share comments, discussion and reflection on the events of the morning. They will also be joined by guests, commentators and experts. Later on Friday evening at 8pm, ITV will broadcast a 30-minute highlights programme, The Royal Wedding: A Family Celebration.

Eugenie, 28, and her fiancé Jack are making it official in just ten days. Details are yet to be confirmed, including what dress Eugenie will wear and which children will make up her bridal party, although rumour has it that Robbie Williams' daughter Teddy is acting as a bridesmaid. George and Amal Clooney are also reportedly attending; the groom Jack is the European Brand Manager for George's tequila company Casamigos, which the actor has since sold.

Eamonn and Ruth will be reporting live from Windsor

Eugenie has previously revealed that she will be wearing a British-based designer. Speaking to British Vogue, she said: "I'm not telling anyone who is making it, but I can say it is a British-based designer. [The dress] is the one thing that I was really decisive about. As soon as we announced the wedding, I knew the designer, and the look, straight away. I never thought I'd be the one who knew exactly what I like, but I've been pretty on top of it." Bets are on that the Princess has chosen Jenny Packham, Alice Temperley or Suzanne Neville, but we'll just have to wait until the big day to see!

