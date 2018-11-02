This Morning reveals handsome throwback photo of Eamonn Holmes – see it here! Check out Eamonn Holmes' brilliant throwback snap

This Morning's official Twitter account shared a brilliant throwback snap of Eamonn Holmes as a young presenter on Friday, and captioned the post: "Like a fine wine, he just gets better with age @EamonnHolmes #FlashbackFriday." Fans of the presenter were quick to agree, with one writing: "OMG… Lovely Eamonn. But I prefer him now, my favourite male presenter on TV," while another added: "Ruth is such a lucky woman." Eamonn himself previously shared a similar throwback photo with TV presenter Linda Lusardi back in September, and captioned the post: "One of me and birthday girl @lindalusardi from 1983, just proving we both look the same today."

This Morning shared a throwback of the presenter

Eamonn presents This Morning with his wife, Ruth Langsford, who recently opened up about what it is like to work with her husband, telling HELLO!: "Eamonn is quite maverick and off the wall and a bit dangerous – I never know what he is going to do next. He doesn't stick to auto-cue or script, but he challenges me and pushes me outside of my comfort zone, and I reign him in if he is being a bit too wild. We must be doing something right we have been doing it for 15 years now!"

Although his wife tried her hand at Strictly Come Dancing in 2017, Eamonn revealed that he would never take part in the show. Chatting to Digital Spy, he explained: "It's never ever, ever, ever going to happen. I am in awe of the people that do it and the time that they give to do it. You know when you have to think you must really want to do something or like to do something? It doesn't float my boat." Meanwhile, Ruth admitted that she missed dancing with Anton du Beke this year, with Eamonn explaining: "She sits in front of that TV [watching Strictly] and I say, 'Why do you miss that?' And she says, 'Shut up, shut up, leave me alone.' She has a drink and watches it all."

