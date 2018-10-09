Eamonn Holmes can't wait for Princess Eugenie's royal wedding – see photo from Windsor The presenter and his wife Ruth will be reporting live from Windsor

Eamonn Holmes and his wife Ruth Langsford have a very exciting presenting gig lined up this week – covering Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's royal wedding! The couple will report live from Windsor on Friday for This Morning at the Royal Wedding. And ahead of the job, Eamonn has headed to the quaint English town to scout out the area.

Taking to Instagram, Eamonn uploaded a photo with his pet dog Maggie. The pair posed in the sunshine outside Eugenie and Jack's wedding venue, St George's Chapel. "Just sniffing out the atmosphere with Maggie at Windsor Castle ahead of Friday's Royal Wedding on @thismorning @itv #RoyalWedding," Eamonn wrote.

The Northern Irish presenter and his wife Ruth usually present the Friday slots of the daytime TV show, but the This Morning special on 12 October will run for an extended time from 9:25am to 12:30pm. The special will capture the atmosphere and arrivals at the church before crossing to live coverage of the ceremony at 11am. Viewers will be given an inside view of the wedding service, including the departure of the bride and groom as they leave the chapel.

After the ceremony, Eamonn and Ruth will share comments, discussion and reflection on the events of the morning. They will also be joined by guests, commentators and experts. Later on Friday evening at 8pm, ITV will broadcast a 30-minute highlights programme, The Royal Wedding: A Family Celebration.

Some details, such as Eugenie's wedding dress and the star-studded guest list, will not be known until the day. But the palace has revealed some final details as the wedding approaches. It has been confirmed that Italian singer-songwriter Andrea Bocelli will perform two pieces during the service, with members of the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra also featuring.

The ceremony, which traditionally lasts an hour, will feature a personal prayer written by Archbishop of York John Sentamu. The Dean of Windsor David Conner will give the address and also officiate as the couple make their marriage vows. After the ceremony, the couple will take part in a carriage procession before enjoying their wedding reception at the York family home, the Royal Lodge in Windsor Great Park.

