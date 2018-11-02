Holly Willoughby visits Prince Charles’ home for some Christmas shopping She's an ambassador for Charles' charity

Holly Willoughby is set to head to Australia to start filming I'm A Celebrity later this month, but first she's managed to squeeze in some Christmas shopping with her gal pals on Friday afternoon. To make a day of it, they headed to Clarence House - home of Prince Charles and Camilla - to enjoy some shopping and a spot of lunch. Taking to Instagram with a selfie of the girls together, Holly wrote: "Lovely lunch with my gorgeous girls after a morning Christmas shopping at Clarence House... Super proud as always to be a Prince's Trust ambassador." Fans were happy to get into the Christmas spirit, with one writing: "Just started my shopping, woohoo. Love Christmas!" whereas another joked: "Are you allowed to do Christmas shopping on the 2nd November?"

Holly and the girls at Clarence House

Holly met Charles and Camilla while presenting This Morning with Philip Schofield in January when they visited the ITV studio for an interview. During their visit, the royal pair were also shown around the studio kitchens, where they met resident chef, Phil Vickery. Both Holly and Phil are ambassadors of the Prince's Trust, a charity founded in 1976 by Charles to help vulnerable young people get their lives on track.

Holly posted a second photo from her day out on Friday, showing her gorgeous Marks and Spencer outfit. She captioned it: "Mince pie munching in the back of a black London taxi... too soon? Feeling all kinds of festive... My Marks and Spencer dress worn with a turtleneck underneath as it’s soooo cold out there... #hollysmusthaves #hwstye." In she photo, she is seen wearing a blue checkered dress from the collection, with a black jumper underneath for a chic (and warm!) finish.

Holly enjoys her mince pie

