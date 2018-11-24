See Charles as a teenager at Frogmore House where his fourth grandchild will grow up These photos are adorable.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced they will be moving to Frogmore House with their baby when he-or-she arrives next Spring, which is where the child's grandfather Prince Charles also spent many happy days growing up in during his own childhood. The royal family celebrated the Queen's birthdays in the Windsor-based cottage during Springtimes, taking walks around the daffodil-lined gardens with the Queen's corgis. Princess Anne Prince Andrew and Prince Edward also enjoyed growing up there with the Queen and their father Prince Philip.

Charles as a teenager in the gardens at Frogmore House

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex held their private evening wedding reception at Frogmore House after their Windsor ceremony, and it is also where their gorgeous engagement photographs were taken. Harry and his growing family will no-doubt continue to make many happy memories like his grandma and father did. The couple are set to leave their home at Kensington Palace and into the two-bedroom cottage, which is thought to have been gifted to them by the Queen. The large home is reportedly set to undergo a big refurbishment to turn it from staff accommodation into a family residence.

A palace statement to HELLO! read: "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will move to Frogmore Cottage on the Windsor Estate early next year as they prepare for the arrival of their first child. The couple have lived at Nottingham Cottage since their engagement last year. Windsor is a very special place for Their Royal Highnesses and they are grateful that their official residence will be on the estate. The Duke and Duchess’s official office will continue to be based at Kensington Palace."

