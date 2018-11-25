Ant McPartlin reunites with his beloved dog following divorce from Lisa Armstrong Ant loves him like a son

Ant McPartlin reunited with his beloved dog Hurley on Saturday night after holidaying with his new girlfriend Anne-Marie Corbett. In exclusive photos obtained by the Daily Mail, the 42-year-old TV presenter looked delighted as he spotted the chocolate brown labrador after leaving the airport with Anne-Marie. He opened his arms out before hugging and tickling Hurley, who appeared equally excited to see his owner. They all then headed to their vehicle before setting off home, where they no doubt showered the adorable pooch with lots of cuddles.

Hurley is currently caught in the middle of the divorce between Ant and his ex-wife Lisa Armstrong, as both owners are thought to love him like a son. The former couple bought the labrador in 2013 and have been sharing custody of Hurley since they officially divorced last month, alternating who looks after him on a weekly basis. Full custody of Hurley is thought to be a big issue that is being discussed in Ant and Lisa's divorce settlement, which is set to be a record breaking £31m.

The couple met in 1994 at a pop concert at Newcastle City Hall when Ant was performing with his pal Dec in their band PJ & Duncan, and Lisa was there performing with Deuce.They married eleven years later in 2006. For their wedding day in July 2006 in Buckinghamshire, the couple said ‘I do’ with their close friends and family watching. In January 2018, it was announced the couple would be divorcing after 10 years of marriage. In a statement, Ant’s spokesman said: “In response to the recent speculation in the media, Ant is very sad to announce that, after 11 years, he is ending his marriage to Lisa McPartlin."

