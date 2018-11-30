I'm a Celebrity: Harry Redknapp's wife Sandra embarrassed by his declarations of love The couple have been married for over 50 years

Harry Redknapp has won over I’m a Celebrity viewers with his sweet declarations of love for his wife Sandra in the jungle, but she has admitted to being a bit embarrassed about his comments. The 71-year-old confessed it has been "quite hard" to watch her husband on the ITV show, after touching down in Australia with her granddaughter Molly on Thursday.

"It has been quite hard to watch him, he just doesn’t realise that everybody is hearing him say things and talking about me, it’s quite embarrassing really," Sandra told The Sun. "He doesn’t realise the public are seeing him saying things, which is very nice. It’s very flattering after 54 years. You don’t often hear him say things, so to hear him say that is really nice."

Harry Redknapp's wife Sandra said some of his comments have been "embarrassing"

Harry and Sandra have been together for 54 years, and are just as in love as ever. Chatting about her on the show, the former football boss said: "If I'm out I ring her about ten times a day. It's crazy. She's honestly my life. I'm a bit scared actually, seriously when you get older like I do with Sandra, I do love her too much and if anything happened it would just kill me. We just get on so well, you know I only want to be with her. Saturday nights we go for something to eat, I could never wait to see her."

MORE: See what Harry Redknapp had to say about Louise Redknapp

The couple met as teenagers during a dance at the Two Puddings pub in East London. Harry was out with his friend 'Macca', a "good-looking geezer" who played for West Ham. "I look back on it now and think Sandra must have seen us both coming over and thought, 'I hope I ain't got him,'" said Harry, referring to himself. "And she went for me. 54 years later we're still going strong. And Macca ended up as an undertaker so really Sandra had the better deal in the long term."

Harry has won over I'm a Celebrity viewers with his storytelling

Their son Jamie Redknapp is also clearly delighted that his dad is doing so well on the show, and recently shared a snap of throwback photo of him, adding the caption: "#tbt to before he was the most famous storyteller in town."

RELATED: What is Harry Redknapp's net worth?

Loading the player...

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.