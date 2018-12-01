Holly Willoughby shares sweetest snap of her three children in the jungle - and you might recognise their adorable outfits SO cute!

Holly Willoughby has already revealed that she's taken her whole family along with her to Australia while she films I'm A Celebrity, and on Saturday she shared an adorable snap of her three children on the jungle set. You might recognise their outfits, too, since it looks like Harry, Belle and Chester have each been given their own versions of the campmates' T-shirts! How adorable. Holly simply captioned the photograph: "Welcome to the jungle..." with three heart emojis - and fans were quick to leave their sweet comments.

Image: Instagram @hollywilloughby

"Cutest pic ever. Making memories. Gorgeous. Have a wonderful time," one fan wrote, while another said: "Looking good in their jungle tops. Hope they are enjoying the jungle Holly." Some fans criticised Holly for taking her children out of school, however, with one commenter adding: "Why are they not in school? Are they having early holidays?"

Loading the player...

Actually, Holly has spoken before about her education plans for her children during their time in Australia - explaining she will be very strict with them. Speaking to The Sun, the mum-of-three revealed: "The children will have a tutor out there, they’ve got loads to do. I’ve spoken to their teachers. The kids are like, ‘What do you mean we’re not going on holiday?’" She added: "I’ve had to be really clear with them, they can play for a couple of hours but none of us are on holiday. We’re all doing work."

On Friday evening, the presenter wowed fans once again with her outfit for the show, wearing a pretty linen mini dress and her favourite Grenson boots. The adorable dress is from Australian brand Hansen and Gretel, and costs £172. The presenter has noticeably worn more higher-end items than fans are used to with her This Morning wardrobe, though she has recycled a number of pieces throughout the episodes so far. Her Grenson 'Brady' boots, which she has worn for numerous shows, are sold online for £255.