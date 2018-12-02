Eamonn Holmes left embarrassed on TV by Holly Willoughby's sister This is hilarious!

It's a small world in showbiz, and Eamonn Holmes' former PA is none other than Holly Willoughby's big sister Kelly. And Kelly gave her old boss a piece of her mind on Saturday when Eamonn took part in Michael McIntyre's Big Show. Eamonn and his wife Ruth Langsford were told to send texts to random numbers on their phones, which read: "What do you think annoying about me?" Kelly cheekily replied to Eamonn, saying: "Hi boss. Oh how I've waited for this moment. Number one, when you text me and ask annoying questions. Number two, you never paid me enough, and lastly, your voice is a little bit annoying." Kelly signed the message writing: "The best PA you've ever had."

Holly Willoughby's sister Kelly didn't hold back her answer!

Kelly's two years older than Holly, and the pair are incredibly close. Earlier in the year, Kelly joined Holly and her family out in Portugal, and was pictured with Holly's glam squad, including stylist Angie Smith and makeup artist Patsy O'Neil, during a day out on the beach. Kelly rarely gives interviews, but she previously opened up about her relationship with her famous sister to Celebsnow. She said: "Holly and I are like chalk and cheese – even down to our hair colour. Despite this, we’re still incredibly close. She was a quiet child at school, but I remember watching her suddenly find herself once she’d done bits of modelling and started college. She just became stronger, confident. It was amazing to watch."

Holly and her sister Kelly

Holly has also spoken about their bond, telling The Guardian: "We're more like friends than sisters. We even bought a place together in Putney. You would expect some fireworks, but because we have the same friends and have different roles within that group, none of that ever came into it." She added: "I'm more likely to be the one to say 'everyone back to mine' and cook for everyone, whereas she's much better at tidying up."

