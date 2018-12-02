Princess Eugenie reflects on an emotional visit close to her heart Eugenie is working to help make a positive change in the world

Princess Eugenie has been working hard to help end modern day slavery, and co-founded The Anti-Slavery Collective with her good friend, Julia de Boinville. And on Sunday, to mark the International Day for the Abolition of Slavery, Eugenie took the opportunity to speak out about the cause. Taking to Instagram, Eugenie posted a message, which read: "On International Day for the Abolition of Slavery, we remember that an estimated 40.3 million people are in modern slavery today." Eugenie also shared a photograph of herself from 2016, where she went to visit and lay a wreath on the grave of William Wilberforce, who fought to end slavery. She wrote besides the photo: "We can do what Wilberforce did and work together to end Modern Slavery that exists today.

Princess Eugenie reflected on her poignant visit to William Wilberforce's grave

In September, Eugenie opened up to podcast Global GoalsCast about her desire for making a change, and how a trip to India with Julia and her mum, Sarah Ferguson, in 2013, opened up her eyes to modern day slavery. She said: "Being best friends. Jules and I went with my mum to visit Calcutta, India, back in 2013 and we met this amazing woman who started the Women’s Interlink Foundation and she works to take trafficked girls and women off the streets and teaches them a vocational skill such as printing on fabrics, making these amazing handbags and scarves and dresses and just beautiful products. And Jules and I, that was the first time we ever really saw what modern slavery was and human trafficking and what really that is in the modern age."

Eugenie encouraged her followers to work together

The York family are all passionate about many causes. Eugenie's mum Sarah Ferguson recently launched a new campaign for her charity Street Child, which celebrated its tenth anniversary earlier in the month. Eugenie recently took to Instagram herself to praise Sarah for her charity work. "There are 121 million school-aged children around the world who are not in education. Jack and I were proud to support Street Child UK and my mum who's the founder patron, as a global ambassador. Congratulations @sarahferguson15 for all your hard work."

