Prince Andrew shares new photo from inside Buckingham Palace

Prince Andrew is one of the few members of the royal family who has a public social media profile, and over the weekend he delighted his fans when he shared a photo inside the walls of Buckingham Palace. The Queen's son has been making his office look festive ahead of 25 December, decorating it with a huge Christmas tree, which he shared a photo of on Twitter. "It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas in the Duke of York's Office at Buckingham Palace," the post read. Many of Andrew's followers sent their best wishes to the York family in the comments section, with one writing: "What a beautiful tree, happy Christmas to you and your family," while another said: "This tree is gorgeous, thanks for sharing it with everyone." A third added: "Merry Christmas to you and your family."

Prince Andrew's office at Buckingham Palace has been decorated with a Christmas tree

Andrew has recently returned to the UK after spending time in Australia to work with aspiring entrepreneurs on his Pitch@Palace incentive. The Duke travelled around the country to hold various meetings for candidates, with Pitch@Palace providing a platform for people to showcase their work. Candidates pitched their ideas at various events on Monday and some even had the chance to talk to Andrew himself.

Andrew with daughter Princess Eugenie on her wedding day

This Christmas will be extra special for Andrew, as he has officially welcomed daughter Princess Eugenie's husband, Jack Brooksbank into his family. Andrew is extremely close to both Eugenie, 28 and his oldest daughter Princess Beatrice, 30. On Eugenie's wedding day, Andrew's father-of-the-bride speech even had guests in tears. One guest spoke to HELLO! after the wedding reception, and said of the speech: "The one thing that made me cry was when the Duke said that he was going to do something that he's never done before, and he went over to his son-in-law and hugged him. He isn’t a very tactile person."

