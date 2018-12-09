Eamonn Holmes asks fans for their help with poignant message The This Morning host is such a good friend!

Eamonn Holmes often shares snippets of his personal life on social media, and this weekend he used his platform to help support his friend, TV presenter Matt Johnson, who has started up a new podcast called The Naked Professor to help remove the stigma of mental health, particularly in men. Eamonn urged his followers to start following the podcast, and shared a photograph of the pair together on Instagram, writing besides it: "Here is a man I love a lot. He's much friend @mattjohnsons. He's had his troubles but he knows how to deal with them. Please like, subscribe and rate to hear him and @thenakedprofessor on Acast, Spotify and Apple. Mental Health Awareness."

Eamonn Holmes with his friend Matt Johnson

Fans were quick to follow Matt's podcast, with one writing: "Love Matt. He's brave for speaking so openly about issues affecting so many of us," while another said: "Eamonn, I can imagine what a good friend you are to those around you. Matt Johnson is lucky you have his back. Everyone be kind to each other." A third added: "I miss Matt on TV so much. He was always a great presenter and good craic. I hope he is getting better (I understand too well). Take care Matt." In May last year, Matt presented a documentary on Welsh channel S4C which explored depression and his own battle with it, which was called Matt Johnson: Iselder a Fi (Depression and Me).

MORE: Stacey Dooley's boyfriend emotional at semi-finals following Strictly curse rumours

Eamonn and Ruth Langsford and their dog Maggie

READ: Prince Andrew shares new photo inside Buckingham Palace

Eamonn's post follows his confession that he hasn’t been spending a lot of time with wife Ruth Langsford due to their hectic schedules. The pair enjoyed spending some quality tiem together over the weekend to make up for it, and Eamonn shared a loved-up photo of them together on Instagram, writing besides it: "First weekend together in ages. Enjoying every minute of our catch up time." The picture went down a treat with fans, and some even compared their love for each other to Harry Redknapp and his beloved wife Sandra. "Awww guysss!! You are too cute, just like Harry and Sandra aha," one wrote.

Loading the player...

Eamonn was awarded an OBE earlier in the year

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.