Eamonn Holmes threw the most sentimental surprise birthday party for his 90-year-old mum

Eamonn Holmes has often spoken out about his love for his 90-year-old mother, Josie, and on Sunday he sweetly threw a surprise birthday party for her – sharing all the details with his fans on social media. Taking to Instagram to post a video, he showed the balloons, decorations and beautiful cake he'd chosen for the celebration, captioning it: "Today I'm hosting a surprise party for my mum's 90th birthday… here is a sneak peek before the guest of honour arrives!" He then showed fans into the house, where he'd decorated with lots of pretty pink details – and even a beautiful photograph of Josie when she was younger.

Image: Instagram @eamonnholmes

Adorably, he also revealed the inspiration behind the birthday cake, which he explained he'd chosen to mimic the flowers his mother had on her wedding day. "It's a jam sponge with cream, and these were the flowers my mother used on her wedding bouquet and the sort of style. That's it… 90th, that's some achievement. I hope I do her proud," he told the camera. We're sure of it, Eamonn!

Later, he shared a video of Northern Irish singer-songwriter Malachi Cush serenading the birthday girl – and fans were quick to send their best wishes. "Aww @cushmalachi you dote. This is so sweet. Mammy Holmes is sprightly at 90!" one wrote, while another commented: "Now this beautiful moment would make any heart smile. Beyond lovely."

On Saturday evening, Eamonn found himself red-faced on ITV's Michael McIntyre's Big Show – during which Michael took over Eamonn's phone to send an embarrassing text to his contacts list. It turns out that Holly Willoughby's sister Kelly is the presenter's former PA, and replied to his text which read, "What do you think is annoying about me?" with: "Hi boss. Oh how I've waited for this moment. Number one, when you text me and ask annoying questions. Number two, you never paid me enough, and lastly, your voice is a little bit annoying." Uh-oh!

