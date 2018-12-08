Eamonn Holmes admits he and wife Ruth Langsford haven't been spending much time together Oh no!

Eamonn Holmes has revealed that he and his wife Ruth Langsford have not been able to spend much time together recently. The star took to Instagram to share a sweet photograph of himself and Ruth, admitting that he was looking forward to finally spending the weekend together. "First weekend together in ages. Enjoying every minute of our catch up time," he captioned it. Fans were quick to send their best wishes on the post, of course, with one writing: "You and Ruth are my absolute couple goals honestly. The way you care for her and love her is something I hope to have. Love to you both."

Another compared Eamonn and Ruth to Harry Redknapp and his beloved wife Sandra, writing, "Awww guysss!! You are too cute, just like Harry and Sandra aha," while one fan questioned why the couple weren't together for Eamonn's recent birthday. "Lovely photo and could not understand why Ruth was not with you for your birthday celebrations," she commented.

It's thought that work commitments meant Ruth couldn't accompany Eamonn back to Belfast for his 59th birthday earlier in December. The newsreader headed home to Northern Ireland, first to celebrate his mother's 90th birthday, before marking his own big day with his family. Ruth was presenting Loose Women at the time, and paid a sweet tribute to her husband on the show.

Eamonn recently shocked some of his younger fans with a sad announcement, since he had to give up his role as narrator on CBeebies show Biggleton for the latest series. Responding to the many messages he'd received about his absence on the programme, he tweeted: "Thank you everyone re #Biggleton, I never thought I would be missed but had to say goodbye because of a conflict of recording dates. Lovely to have been the voice for the first season."

