I'm a Celebrity winner Harry Redknapp tells Emily Atack she's too good for his son Jamie Will Jamie and Emily meet soon?

I'm a Celebrity's King of the Jungle Harry Redknapp played cupid during this time in camp, but now he's retracting his plan to matchmake Emily Atack with his son Jamie Redknapp, because he thinks Emily is too good for Jamie. In a special episode shown on Wednesday night, the former campers reunite for a drink and a catch-up after having glamorous makeovers. In the aired footage, after Harry made a speech, Emily asked him: "Do you think Jamie will go out with me now?" The 71-year-old football manager replied: "I don't think he could pull you, I'll be honest with you!" Commenting on how gorgeous all the female campmates looked, including Emily who wore a silk, red Zara maxi-dress, Harry also said: "All you girls, how you've scrubbed up! I don't even recognise you."

Emily and Harry chat about Jamie in the jungle

Last week, footballer Jamie responded to a clip from I'm a Celebrity showing his dad Harry telling Emily she'd make the perfect daughter-in-law. After Emily asked Harry if his son is single, she then joked: "Tell him, when I put fake tan on, I look sublime. Imagine marrying into that family. I'd make a really good daughter-in-law." Harry laughed along with Emily, saying: "You would be fantastic. There's no doubt about that Emily." In an interview with The Sun, Jamie - who recently divorced former Strictly star Louise Redknapp - later responded: "She's so sweet in the programme. It was such a nice conversation and I thought, 'Alright dad, where are you going with this one?' It was funny the way she handled it afterwards, it did make me laugh. He's like Tinder in there, dad is isn't he?"

Jamie watches Harry and Emily in the final

Harry continued to play Cupid on a Good Morning Britain appearance after leaving the jungle, when he joked: "I'll be honest – when I saw her in the jungle I thought no chance but I've seen her today when she scrubbed up and she looks alright." Will Harry introduce Emily and Jamie to each other? He'll need to make up his mind over if they're a good match or not- and quickly!

