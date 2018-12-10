I'm A Celebrity winner Harry Redknapp gives Emily Atack his 'blessing' to date son Jamie It's been a year since Jamie and his ex-wife Louise Redknapp divorced

Harry Redknapp has joked that he will match make his I'm A Celebrity campmate Emily Atack with his son Jamie Redknapp. Appearing on Monday's Good Morning Britain shortly after his win, the 71-year-old football manager confessed he wouldn't mind if his son dated the Inbetweeners actress after she admitted to fancying him. Admitting he didn't recognise Emily after she "scrubbed up", the dad-of-two said: "I'll be honest – when I saw her in the jungle I thought no chance but I've seen her today when she scrubbed up and she looks alright."

"She looks good but when I saw her in the jungle I thought 'no, you ain't got a prayer'," he added. "Today she looked fantastic. I went 'Who are you?' She went, 'I was in the jungle with you' and I went 'I haven't seen you before!' She was brilliant, she was great." Last week, Emily made her interest in Jamie pretty clear after she asked Harry if his his son was single – she then brazenly claimed that she would make a "really good daughter-in-law". She teased: "I bet I would make a really good daughter-in-law."

"You would be fantastic. There is no doubt about that Emily," joked Harry, to which former EastEnders star Rita Simons quipped: "I think you've got another daughter in law there. Can I be there at the wedding?" In a recent interview with The Sun, Jamie - who finalised his divorce from former Strictly star Louise Redknapp last year - responded: "She's so sweet in the programme. It was such a nice conversation and I thought, 'Alright dad, where are you going with this one?' It was funny the way she handled it afterwards, it did make me laugh. He's like Tinder in there, dad is isn't he?"

Meanwhile, Harry won over the nation with his stories about his wife Sandra, whom he has been with for over five decades. "54 years we've been together - we were only just 17. Never been apart since," he gushed. "I don't care what people think, I love her like mad. She's my life. I do know one thing and Jamie always says to me 'how did you pull her'. He's not wrong."

