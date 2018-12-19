Ruth Langsford shares rare photo of her mum, sister and niece during family day out What a lovely way to spend the afternoon!

Ruth Langsford has previously opened up about her regret at not being able to spend as much time with her mum, Joan, as she would like due to her busy workload, but over the weekend the Loose Women panellist enjoyed spending quality time with her during a luxury afternoon tea in London. The mum-of-one took Joan, along with her big sister Julia and niece Katie to Fortnum & Mason, where they tucked into plates of tasty looking cakes, scones with jam and cream and finger sandwiches. Champagne was also on the menu for Ruth and Julia, while Joan and Katie opted for tea.

Ruth Langsford and her family enjoyed a day out in London

The girls' day out also saw them head to see a show in the West End before their afternoon tea, something Ruth has previously described as her ideal day out. In an interview with Daily Mail in 2015, Ruth listed how she would spend her fantasy 24 hours, and said: "I'd take Jack, my sister Julia and my niece Katie, 31, to a matinée in the West End, followed by a cream tea with the family." Ruth's son Jack, 15, was absent from the day, as was husband Eamonn Holmes, who were no doubt enjoying a boys' day of their own. Ruth is incredibly close to her family, and grew up travelling around the world with her landscape gardener sister while their dad, Dennis worked in the military.

MORE: Strictly's Joe Sugg and Dianne Buswell enjoy luxury break after confirming romance

Ruth and husband Eamonn Holmes at home in Surrey

READ: Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield reunite

Ruth previously opened up about their childhood, revealing to The Express that her sister "always looked out for me, right from the day I was born." Ruth has also praised Julia for being their for their mum during an episode of Loose Women. The TV presenter said: "My mum is in her eighties, and she doesn’t live that far from me. And my sister Julia is amazing, she lives a lot nearer to my mum and she does a lot for my mum. She's always there and I'm always working." The mother-of-one added: "I have so few days when I am not working. I feel really torn. Every time we talk about it I think I must prioritise my mum more, I must make more room but it’s really hard. Life gets in the way. I have that definite working girl daughter guilt." Ruth's mum lives on her own following the death of her dad in 2012, who passed away after living with Alzheimer's for 13 years.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.