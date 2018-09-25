Exclusive: Una Healy breaks her silence in first interview since her split from Ben Foden The singer is in a positive place after splitting from Ben Foden

Her marriage to Ben Foden may have come to a devastatingly abrupt end, but looking ahead to the future, Saturdays star Una Healy has joined a campaign to encourage young readers. "My life has been turned upside down and I'm trying to figure it out," she told HELLO! in her first interview since the end of her six-year marriage. "I'm taking each day as it comes and just being there for my children." In September 2018, Una was back on stage at country music festival The Long Road. Hitting the Rhinestone stage at Stanford Hall in Leicestershire, she showcased not only her music but also her newly blonde locks.

"I've had the same colour hair forever and just fancied a change," she explained. "Now I can't wait to get back in the recording studio. Writing is a passion and when things happen in my life, I write a lot. It's a form of therapy." The singer also revealed she is getting by with a little help from her friends, family and fans. "They've been rallying around when times are tough," she said. "I've been sent letters that are really supportive, too. Life is tough, but you've got to keep a positive attitude. Time is a healer as well. Someone told me: 'Don't look back; you're not going that way.' These words inspire me, as does the famous quote of Winston Churchill: 'If you're going through hell, keep going.'"

The 36-year-old had been planning to move to the US with Ben and their two young children - daughter Aoife, six, and son Tadhg, three - after the rugby union player signed a contract with a team in New York. But they split after allegations of his infidelity and Una is now focusing firmly on her children. "I'm so lucky to have them," the mum-of-two shared. "I never feel lonely or alone. They're lovely company and have brought joy into my life. The most important job for me is to be the best parent I can and to provide and look after them. They're my priority."

"You have to be strong for your children as they're dependent on you," she continued. "But with that responsibility comes great satisfaction. I'm looking forward to all the milestones in their lives that we'll share." Una went on to reveal that she loves reading to her kids at bedtime, so she is thrilled to support the McDonald's Happy Readers campaign, which has seen them partner with the National Literacy Trust to provide a free Roald Dahl Incredible Creatures book with every Happy Meal sold.

"It is a fantastic scheme," she said. "However busy you are, there is no excuse not to read with your children. When I was little, Roald's amazing stories would transport me to wonderful imaginary worlds with incredible imaginary friends - and now they do the same for my children. Reading is such an important bonding time that you’ll never get back again. It's been part of our routine since they were very small and now Aoife is very advanced with her reading.

"When I read to her and Tadhg, I take on the voices. It's like getting a second chance at being a kid again. It reminds me of the special bonding time reading with my mum when I was little. I want that special bond with my children, too." She added: "Aoife writes me little notes, saying: 'Mummy, I love you, you're beautiful.' I've made some of my best friends since being a mum, thanks to them. My children have helped me develop as a person, too and I love spending time with them. I so enjoy our swimming trips."

Meanwhile, Una confessed she is optimistic about the next chapter in life, however it unfolds. "We'll be moving house, but I have no idea where we're going yet," she explained. "What I do know is that my number one job is being a mother. I can't imagine life without my children. My whole future feels bright knowing that they're in it."

