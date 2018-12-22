Strictly's Ashley Roberts shares gorgeous holiday photo amid rumours Giovanni Pernice joined her Did Giovanni take the photo?

Fresh from dazzling on this year's series of Strictly Come Dancing, Ashley Roberts has shared a photo of herself baking in the Miami sun, amid rumours that professional dancer Giovanni Pernice has joined her in America for the festive period. The picture shows Ashley looking gorgeous in a pink bikini, posing with her head tilted back while sitting on a rock beside the clear sea waters - but it's unknown who has taken the photo. She captioned it: "Causal. Taking some me time in the US, reflecting on the past year."

Ashley's gorgeous photo - but who took it?

Although there is no sign of Giovanni in the photo or caption, The Sun reported earlier this week that he has joined the star. It came after he told New! Magazine: "She is beautiful, absolutely, but there is no chance that we're going to be in a relationship right now," before continuing: "Never say never but I’m not thinking about being in a relationship with anybody. I fancy everybody. I’m not in a relationship with Ashley at all at the moment."

But Ashley also claims she is still single and says she's been too busy with Strictly to think about romance. In a recent interview with HELLO! she denied reports that she was dating Giovanni at the time, saying: "Everybody hangs out. We’re a good group of people and everybody supports each other but he and I are just friends. I have been really busy and this show has been taking up a lot of time – that has been my main focus." She continued: "I was in a relationship that ended earlier this year and while I really am open and would love to find someone to share my life with, it’s got to be the right person. I’m good with my own company and I’m an advocate of being confident being on your own. Someone who comes in is an added bonus."

WATCH: Ashley opens up about her Strictly journey

Now that Strictly is over and she's taking some time to reflect on the friendships and relationships she's made this year, maybe Ashley has time to get to know Giovanni better...

