It’s been a very tough year for Ant McPartlin and his estranged wife Lisa Armstrong, and the Strictly Come Dancing makeup artist revealed that her festive period was particularly difficult on Boxing Day, when she shared a picture confirming that her beloved dog Hurley had not been with her on Christmas Day. Taking to Twitter to share a photograph of the huge pile of gifts she had got ready for her pampered pooch, Lisa revealed she was still waiting to give the presents to her doggie.

The chocolate Labrador is clearly much loved by both Ant, who has taken time out of his TV presenting job this year to focus on his recovery, and his ex Lisa. It has been reported that the pair are in a bitter custody battle, with both wanting to become primary carer of the dog they used to share.

But Lisa’s post, on Boxing Day, revealing her present wrapping for her dog had just been finished, confirmed that she had not been the lucky one to get the pleasure of Hurley’s company on Christmas Day. Fans were quick to respond to Lisa, offering her support and encouraging to keep positive as the difficult times continued to roll.

"Awww lucky Hurley￼. I was thinking about you over Christmas. Can’t have been easy, so I hope you had a lovely time with your family," wrote one. Another added: "Hope you had a wonderful Christmas with your family. I hope 2019 be a better year for you.Wishing you all the best."

Earlier this month it was revealed that Lisa had lost her job as a makeup artist on the next series of Britain’s Got Talent. Her liking of a tweet that remarked how unjust it was to lose a job because of an ex (Ant has confirmed he will be returning to the show next series) suggested she had been fired.

Ant has taken a long break from TV while recovering from alcohol addiction, leaving Dec to present the pair's popular show, I'm a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!, with Holly Willoughby as a temporary replacement. Speaking about having Holly's support for the latest series at the wrap party, he said: "There is nobody I would have preferred to stood next to. We were thrilled with the ratings, they are absolutely great. Holly has been fantastic too, just brilliant. She was the one I wanted and I am thrilled she did it."

