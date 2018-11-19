Spencer Matthews talks son Theodore's relationship with Pippa Middleton and James' son Arthur He and wife Vogue welcomed their first baby back in September

The festive season is nearly upon us and it sounds like Spencer Matthews and Vogue Williams are in for a magical time as they prepare to celebrate their first Christmas with three-month-old Theodore. Spending the festive season surrounded by their loved ones, the couple won't be the only ones in the family celebrating baby's first Christmas, with Spencer's brother James welcoming baby Arthur Michael William with wife Pippa Middleton just last month.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with HELLO! Spencer shared how he couldn't be more thrilled about the baby boys being born so close together: "It's always lovely for babies to grow up in a similar age gap and it's nice to have cousins be of a similar age," says Spencer.

The Celebrity Masterchef star also revealed that Theodore recently got a second brand new baby cousin to play with after Vogue's brother welcomed a son only a few weeks ago: "There will be three of them now, so it'll be fab, the three boys," says Spencer.

For their first Christmas as parents Spencer revealed the couple will be visiting Vogue's side of the family in Ireland, something he says they are both super excited for: "It's the first Christmas with my son and my wife and we are spending it in Dublin with her family. We are all staying in a hotel because they are all dotted around different parts of Dublin, so we are looking forward to being together all the time and play a bit of golf," says Spencer.

The golfing, however, isn't just reserved for the adults in the family, with Spencer revealing he can't wait to take his three-month-old on the green: "I am desperate to get him into hitting a few balls when he's young," says Spencer, adding: "I'm hoping being a young father that I can be as involved with him on the sports side of things as possible because Vogue and I love our sports, so it would be lovely to get him up to scratch early."

The trip will conclude a busy year for Spencer, who got married in June in an intimate Scottish ceremony before welcoming his first born with Vogue in September. The former Made in Chelsea star also had a busy year working, including becoming the new face of Cartoon Network's Ben 10 Deluxe Omnitrix Watch.

Speaking about fronting the tongue in cheek campaign where he poses alongside the crime-fighting toy Spencer said: "We had the best time ever shooting it, it was a really great day filming and it kind of felt like I was working on an actual genuine global watch campaign," he laughs.

Although busy with campaigns and filming a brand new reality TV series, the 30 year old says the couple is still very family focused, hoping to give Theodore a little brother or sister in the future: "We would love tons more kids," says Spencer, "If they are all as good as Theodore we would like as many as we can have".

