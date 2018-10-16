Pippa Middleton receives a very special visitor at the Lindo Wing Proud uncle James Middleton rushed to his sister's side

Pippa Middleton and her husband James Matthews have received their first visitor since announcing that they had welcomed their first baby on Monday. The new mum, who gave birth to a boy at the Lindo Wing, in St Mary's Hospital, received the visit of her brother, James Middleton.

The proud uncle was photographed entering through the famous doors where his sister, the Duchess of Cambridge, has posed on three different occasions, after welcoming her three children –Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Dressed in casual clothes, James smiled as he made his way inside to meet his new nephew for the very first time.

His visit comes just hours after a spokesperson for Pippa confirmed that she had welcomed a baby on 15 October, the same day that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced their very own exciting baby news. "James and Pippa have had a baby boy. He was born Monday 15th October at 1.58pm, weighing 8lb and 9oz. Everyone is delighted and mother and baby are doing well," the statement read.

Sister Kate is yet to visit the new mum, but she and Prince William have already reacted to the news. A statement from Kensington Palace released on Tuesday read: "The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are thrilled for Pippa and James."

Pippa, 35, didn't confirm she was expecting until June, when she opened up about her first trimester. "I was lucky to pass the 12-week scan without suffering from morning sickness," she wrote in her Waitrose fitness column. "That meant I was able to carry on as normal." On Friday, Pippa was last seen attending Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's wedding in Windsor before she was admitted to the Lindo Wing. At the wedding, the expectant mother looked glowing in a green, long-sleeved dress with a matching hat. She was joined by her husband James and her brother James Middleton.