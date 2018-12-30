Jamie Oliver offered to cater the royal wedding - this is the reply he received Poor Jamie!

Not many couples would refuse Jamie Oliver the opportunity to cater their wedding, but, then again, not many couples are quite as famous as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. According to the superstar chef, Jamie wrote a letter to the royals asking to cater their royal Windsor wedding in May this year. Chatting on Channel 4's Sunday Brunch, the 43-year-old said: "I did actually write and say if they want the food sorted I would bring the best of British and American chefs together to do the catering." He then explained that he received the worst response possible - total silence! Jamie continued: "I didn't get a reply. That is a true story." The dad of five further explained his proposed plans for the occasion, adding: "I would have done it for free! You know, I like a bit of a moment. I would have got all the American gang over and got all the British dudes… It would have been the best brigade of kitchen ever."

READ: Pippa Middleton and baby son Arthur join Vogue Williams and family in St Barts - see Vogue's photos

Jamie speaking on Sunday Brunch

Jamie and his wife Jools Oliver have just finished celebrating a wonderful festive season with their five children at home. On Christmas Eve, Jools shared a sweet photo of her children playing with decorations, along with the caption: "We made it. The little manger was finally filled in time for Christmas Eve. It was actually a lot harder than we ever thought. When we looked back each day on whether we could add a straw, some days each of us had nothing to give which was surprising when you realise that an act of kindness doesn’t always come naturally! But it has been lovely and equally a real eye opener especially for the children. A wonderful new tradition and I am proud of how they have tried so hard to make it work. Merry Christmas Eve xxx"

WATCH: Jamie Oliver on the romance of cooking for Jools

Loading the player...

READ: The royal family celebrate Meghan Markle with new video

The whole family also joined Jamie earlier in the month for a Christmas special TV show. Posting a behind-the-scenes photograph of filming the show, he captioned it: "Hope you enjoyed my show last night guys! Loved filming this with all the family... I think the kids stole the show."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.