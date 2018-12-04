Jamie and Jools Oliver's incredible Christmas tradition revealed We'll be trying this idea out too this year!

Jamie andJools Oliver has revealed a lovely Christmas tradition that she enjoys to take part in with her five youngsters! The couple both share snaps of two of their children, Petal and Buddy, smiling while stood next to a tiny manger in their kitchen. Jools captioned the sweet post, writing: "My absolute favourite time of the year. We have so many traditions from both myself and Jamie's childhood, which we have loved sharing with our children, they are so important to us. We have also gained a few new ones along the way from beloved friends and some I have just stumbled across."

Jamie and Jools shared photos of Buddy and Petal with the Giving Manger

Explaining all about her new tradition with the children, where they have to do at least one act of kindness a day, she continued: "The Giving Manger - from the beginning of December each day you have to complete an act of kindness for someone else no matter how big or small, then you can place a piece of straw in to the manger and hopefully by Christmas Eve the little manger will be full of straw and you can place baby Jesus in there. Honestly the children were so excited to start and so far we have racked up a few straws each. I love hearing that they have done, be it at school or home and asking me if it deserves a straw… so sweet."

She added: "Being kind is THE only thing that matters and we hope they carry this tradition through to their little families too." Her fans were quick to praise the lovely idea, with one writing: "Please add a straw for sharing this wonderful idea and sentiment," while another added: "We got this as well to start a new family tradition… loving it so far."

