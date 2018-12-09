Jamie Oliver's daughter Petal makes her parents proud as family get into Christmas spirit This is so sweet!

Jamie Oliver and his wife Jools have been getting festive over the weekend and it looks like they have been having a great time! On Sunday, the couple went to watch their daughter Petal, nine, take part in a Santa fun run. The little girl was pictured dressed up in her costume ready to race, and Jools proudly shared the snap on her Instagram account, which she accompanied by a red love heart. Fans were quick to comment on the picture, with one writing: "Aww brill go Petal," while another said: "Such a cutie!" A third added: "Well done Petal!"

Jamie Oliver's daughter Petal took part in a Santa fun run

Earlier in the month, Jools revealed how she has been getting her five children into the Christmas spirit as well as giving back to others by explaining a tradition she has started called the Giving Manger. Jools shared a photo of Petal and her younger brother Buddy sitting at the table next to a tiny manger in their kitchen. Jools wrote in the caption that the children have to do at least one act of kindness each day to be able to add a piece of straw into the manger, with the aim of filling it up by Christmas Eve. It sounds as if it has gone down well with everyone too, with the doting mum adding: "Honestly the children were so excited to start and so far we have racked up a few straws each. I love hearing that they have done, be it at school or home and asking me if it deserves a straw… so sweet."

Petal and Buddy with the Giving Manger

Jamie and Jools are also parents to teenage daughters Poppy, 16, and Daisy, 15, and sons Buddy, eight, and two-year-old River. While she has her hands full looking after her children, Jools also designs clothes and products for Mothercare's baby range Little Bird. Last month, Jools had double the reason to celebrate when on her birthday, Little Bird was named the winner of the Gold award at the Mother & Baby Awards for the brand's Roll Stroller. Jools took to Instagram Stories on Tuesday night to share a photo of her award, and wrote: "We won!"

