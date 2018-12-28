Jamie Oliver's eldest son Buddy is all grown up on motorbike ride with baby brother River The proud dad has been showing off his old motorbike

Jamie Oliver is certainly enjoying the Christmas break with his two sons, Buddy and River! The proud dad-of-two shared a snap of his two sons, aged eight and two respectively, taking a ride on a motorbike for the very first time! Of course, Jamie's old Honda wasn't actually on at the time, and so the pair simply posed on the bike while grinning for the camera. Buddy looked all grown up in the snap while wearing a blue puffer jacket and welly boots while holding onto a motorbike helmet, while little River, who looks just like his big brother, posed adorably behind him while wearing a grey raincoat and yellow wellies.

Buddy and River posed for the sweet snap

Jamie captioned the sweet photo: "This old Honda is older than me! Properly made old school scambler," and posted it on his Instagram stories on Friday. Jamie has recently opened up about his youngsters, and refused to rule out having another baby with his wife Jools. Chatting to the Mirror, he said: "I've tried to shut the shop a few times and I've failed. I just don’t know any more. My intention would be to not have another one, but she might have different ideas and my capacity for self-restraint clearly isn’t great, I don’t have a good track record. We should phone a bookie. What are the odds? Will they/won’t they?"

Meanwhile, Jools has also opened up about how much she loves having newborns to take care of. Chatting on the Made By Mammas podcast, she said: "I am going to be 44 in November so it would be nice to get it in before I am 44, but you don’t know if anything is going to happen. After that I think am getting a bit too old. I am very happy with what I've got, but a little baby you can't beat it!"

