Jamie Oliver's daughter Petal is a talented artist – see her painting

Both Jamie Oliver and his wife Jools work in creative industries, so it isn’t surprising that their children are taking after them. Their nine-year-old daughter Petal has showcased her artistic skills this week, having created a version of Vincent van Gogh's famous Sunflowers painting at school. Proud mum Jools couldn’t resist posting a photo of her daughter's work on Instagram, and fans were more than impressed. Taking to the comments section, one wrote: "My goodness Jools that is amazing, well done Petal," while another said: "Wow! She did an amazing job." A third added: "This is seriously good, it needs a frame now."

Jamie Oliver's daughter Petal showed off her painting talents

Jamie and Jools are also parents to teenage daughters Poppy, 16, and Daisy, 15, and sons Buddy, eight, and two-year-old River. While she has her hands full looking after her children, Jools also designs clothes and products for Mothercare's baby range Little Bird. Last month, Jools had double the reason to celebrate when on her birthday, Little Bird was named the winner of the Gold award at the Mother & Baby Awards for the brand's Roll Stroller. Jools took to Instagram Stories on Tuesday night to share a photo of her award, and wrote: "We won!"

Jamie and Jools Oliver are the proud parents to five children

Jools recently admitted that while her family life is full-on, that she wouldn’t mind having one more child she thinks there is nothing nicer than having a newbron to look after. During a rare interview on podcast Made by Mammas in August, Jools was quizzed by hosts Zoe Hardman and Georgia Dayton on whether or not she and Jamie had finished with expanding their family, to which she replied: "No! I am going to be 44 in November so it would be nice to get it in before I am 44, but you don’t know if anything is going to happen. After that I think am getting a bit too old. I am very happy with what I've got, but a little baby you can't beat it!"

