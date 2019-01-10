Paul Hollywood's former brother-in-law killed in plane crash Simon passed away on Wednesday

Paul Hollywood’s former brother-in-law has been killed in a tragic plane crash in Spain. Pilot Simon Moores’ light aircraft went down in a tragic accident on Wednesday, as he was flying from the Portugese town of Cascais to San Sebastian.

A second British pilot was also killed when the aircraft crashed into Mount Hernio but has not yet been named. Simon had been documenting the lead up to his journey in a series of tweets, including sharing a photo taken from the cockpit with the caption: "Mountains of mid Spain." On the morning of the crash he appeared to suggest they had changed their original planned flight route, tweeting: "Dawn’s early light – apparently Biarritz make it very difficult to refuel so go to San Sebastian instead."

Simon Moores has died in a plane crash

Simon is the brother of Paul’s ex-wife Alexandra, who he split from in November 2017 after 19 years of marriage. The pilot had expressed his disapproval when it emerged Paul was dating a barmaid 30 years his junior, and his tragic death comes shortly after Alex spoke for the first time about trying to piece her life back together following the end of her marriage.

Now stronger than ever and "feeling very positive," Alexandra admitted that she'd been through a tough few months. "No one should underestimate how separation and divorce can hit you," she told Prima magazine. "I compare it to a moment where you're driving along the motorway and then the next moment, something beyond your control happens and you're driving in a completely wrong direction."

Simon is the brother of Paul Hollywood's ex-wife Alexandra

Alexandra said that her marriage was "ordinary" with a "hiccup in the middle and then an abrupt end". She and Paul split for the first time in 2013 after the chef had an affair with his American Baking Competition co-star Marcela Valladolid. Alexandra filed for divorce that year, receiving a £1.4million payout, but the couple later reconciled with Paul calling his affair "the biggest mistake" of his life.

