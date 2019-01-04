Paul Hollywood's ex-wife Alexandra finally breaks silence on divorce The couple split for the second time in 2017

Alexandra Hollywood has spoken for the first time about her divorce from husband Paul, more than a year after they split. Now stronger than ever and "feeling very positive," Alexandra admitted that she's been through a tough few months. "No one should underestimate how separation and divorce can hit you," she told Prima magazine.

"I compare it to a moment where you're driving along the motorway and then the next moment, something beyond your control happens and you're driving in a completely wrong direction."

Paul and Alexandra were married for 19 years

Alexandra, who was married to the Great British Bake Off judge for 19 years, said that her marriage was "ordinary" with a "hiccup in the middle and then an abrupt end". She and Paul split for the first time in 2013 after the chef had an affair with his American Baking Competition co-star Marcela Valladolid. Alexandra filed for divorce that year, receiving a £1.4million payout, but the couple later reconciled with Paul calling his affair "the biggest mistake" of his life.

Alexandra admitted: "I don't regret taking Paul back that first time. I thought things through and it was the right thing to do for me and my son." The cookbook author, who has a 17-year-old son Josh with Paul, added: "I don't feel angry with Paul – though of course there's a certain amount of hurt. Anger is emotive and I'm not carrying that around with me. All it does is upset you."

The couple split for a second time in November 2017, releasing a joint statement that read: "It is with sadness that we have decided to separate. Our focus continues to be the happiness of our son… we ask the press and public to allow us privacy during this very difficult time." Paul has since moved on with girlfriend Summer Monteys-Fullam, who is 30 years his junior.

