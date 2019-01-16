Katie Piper supported by celebrity friends after inspirational 10 year challenge post The Strictly Come Dancing star is an inspiration to many

Katie Piper is one of the many stars who has taken part in the ten year challenge. On Wednesday, the 35-year-old took to her Instagram page to share a side-by-side snap from a decade ago, in which she highlighted her fight in overcoming a horrific acid attack plotted by her ex-boyfriend. "#10yearchallenge don't let this challenge create anxiety within you about ageing - it's an absolute privilege," she wrote. "First pic me age 25 year of 2009 in my mum's kitchen. Second pic is me age 35 last week in my own kitchen 2019!" She also added the hashtags, #lifeisprecious #health and #humanbodyisamazing.

The inspirational post was met with much reaction, including some from her celebrity friends - Strictly Come Dancing professional Janette Manrara said: "Wow… you are truly inspirations." To which Dianne Buswell added: "She is." Charles Venn and Jessica Wright also showed their support. Meanwhile, one follower remarked: "A true inspiration! YOU are AMAZING! I love the message you are sending. Instagram... learn from this post!! Real life- real people!! Keep living Katie xx." Another added: "This is the best 10 year challenge I've seen. Respect."

Katie, who has since welcomed two children with her husband Richard Sutton, has come through the darkest of times and has undergone 250 operations since her acid attack in 2008. She was left partially blind in one eye and with severe burns, for which she still receives treatment. Ever the optimist, Katie has opened up about her struggles in her best-selling books. "The mind is the most powerful tool you can call on in times of need and I've used it many times," she recently told HELLO!. "I've found techniques that work for me - meditation has been a great help over the past two weeks."

Last year, it was revealed that the man convicted of the attack against her has been granted parole after just nine years of serving his life sentence for the crime. "Strictly is a great and positive distraction - the time and energy it takes to learn a new dance every week means there's not much time to focus on anything else," she shared. Her commitment to helping survivors of burns and trauma through The Katie Piper Foundation, set up in 2009, is born out of those huge challenges in her own life, which included facing up to the chance that she might not be a mum.

