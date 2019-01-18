Strictly's Ashley Roberts and Giovanni Pernice cosy up for 1st photo together on tour The pair confirmed they were dating in December

Aljaz Skorjanec looked like a third wheel as he joined Ashley Roberts and Giovanni Pernice at the Strictly Come Dancing tour photocall on Thursday. The pair, who recently confirmed they are dating after months of speculation, posed for their first photo together backstage in Birmingham.

Ashley put on a tactile display with her new boyfriend, perching on his lap while Giovanni wrapped his arms around her waist. Meanwhile, Aljaz sat alongside them with his arms crossed and a smile on his face.

Givoanni Pernice and Ashley Roberts posed for their first photo together

Giovanni and Ashley were first rumoured to have started dating during the Strictly Come Dancing live shows, but it wasn’t until the series came to an end that they confirmed that they were an item. Professional dancer Giovanni joined Ashley for a Christmas holiday together in Miami, where they also joined Aljaz and his wife Janette Manrara for dinner.

Ashley shared her own snaps of the holiday on Instagram, including a photo of herself wearing a pink bikini while posing on a rock on the beach, writing: "Casual. Taking some me time in the US, reflecting on the past year. Inspired by watching #AmericasMusicalJourney – So many musical influences originated from the States and I am proud to call it home!"

The pair are both on the Strictly Come Dancing live tour

Meanwhile, Giovanni confirmed it was "early days" with Ashley during an appearance on Lorraine earlier this week. The 28-year-old appeared on Lorraine to chat about a new tour, Here Come the Boys, along with his co-stars, Aljaz Skorjanec and Gorka Marquez. During their talk, the show's host Lorraine Kelly asked him about Ashley, and he replied: "We have yes [been on holiday]. We spent time together yes." Lorraine then wished him good luck with his relationship, to which he sweetly replied: "Thank you, thank you."

They are not the only couple to find love on the 2018 series; Joe Sugg is also loved-up with his professional dance partner Dianne Buswell, and the pair will be joining Giovanni and Ashley on the Strictly live tour.

