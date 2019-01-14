Giovanni Pernice sweetly confirms relationship with Ashley Roberts Giovanni Pernice and Ashley Roberts met on the set of Strictly Come Dancing

After months of speculations, Giovanni Pernice has confirmed his relationship with his Strictly Come Dancing co-star, Ashley Roberts! The professional dancer appeared on Lorraine to chat about the Strictly Live tour along with his co-stars, Aljaz Skorjanec and Gorka Marquez. During their talk, the show's host Lorraine Kelly asked him about Ashley, and he replied: "We have yes [been on holiday]. We spent time together yes," adding that it was "early days". Lorraine then wished him good luck with his relationship, to which he sweetly replied: "Thank you, thank you."

The new couple all but confirmed their romance back in December after they were spotted arriving in Miami airport for a special secret holiday together. The pictures, which were published in The Sun, showed the couple looking relaxed and happy as they strolled through the airport. During their time there, the pair met up with fellow dancers Janette Manrara and her husband Aljaz for dinner, and the couple were featured sitting together in Janette's Instagram story. Ashley shared her own snaps of the holiday on Instagram, including a photo of herself wearing a pink bikini while posing on a rock on the beach, writing: "Casual. Taking some me time in the US, reflecting on the past year. Inspired by watching #AmericasMusicalJourney – So many musical influences originated from the States and I am proud to call it home!"

Ashley previously denied that the pair were a couple to HELLO!, explaining: "Everybody hangs out. We’re a good group of people and everybody supports each other but he and I are just friends. I have been really busy and this show has been taking up a lot of time – that has been my main focus." She continued: "I was in a relationship that ended earlier this year and while I really am open and would love to find someone to share my life with, it's got to be the right person. I'm good with my own company and I'm an advocate of being confident being on your own. Someone who comes in is an added bonus."

