Strictly's Ashley Roberts and Giovanni Pernice pictured kissing after tour training The happy couple are yet to confirm their relationship

The 2018 series of Strictly Come Dancing played cupid to a number of people, including most recent couple Ashley Roberts and Giovanni Pernice. And while the pair are yet to publically address their relationship, they looked happier than ever after leaving the dance studio on Monday evening. Pictures published in The Sun showed the pair kissing in the street, and walking with their arms around each other. While it was back to work for both Ashley and Giovanni – who are both taking part in the Strictly tour with their respective dance partners Pasha Kovalev and Faye Tozer - the pair enjoyed a relaxing few weeks together in Ashley's home in Miami beforehand.

Ashley Roberts and Giovanni Pernice were pictured for the first time together in December

Ashley and Giovanni haven’t posted any photographs of themselves together on social media yet, but have featured on fellow pro dancer Janette Manrara's Instagram Stories while they were out in Miami. Janette and her husband Aljaz Skorjanec were also out there, since Janette's family live there, and the couple enjoyed an evening out at a sushi restaurant with Janette, while Aljaz went off to a basketball game with another friend. They later in the week enjoyed a night of salsa dancing with both Janette and Aljaz.

Ashley made it to the Strictly final with dance partner Pasha Kovalev

Ashley and Giovanni were linked together throughout Strictly, but the pair both denied that they were anymore than friends. Giovanni was questioned about his relationship with the singer during an appearance on This Morning, and shut down the rumours. Ashley, meanwhile, had told HELLO! in a recent interview that they were "just friends" but that she was open to finding someone special.

Giovanni and dance partner Faye Tozer also made it to the final four

She said: "Everybody hangs out. We’re a good group of people and everybody supports each other but he and I are just friends. I have been really busy and this show has been taking up a lot of time – that has been my main focus." She continued: "I was in a relationship that ended earlier this year and while I really am open and would love to find someone to share my life with, it’s got to be the right person. I’m good with my own company and I’m an advocate of being confident being on your own. Someone who comes in is an added bonus."

Ashley Roberts spoke to HELLO! ahead of Christmas

