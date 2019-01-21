Strictly's Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanec reveal why they will renew their wedding vows The couple also spoke about their baby plans…

Strictly Come Dancing couple Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanec have revealed the touching reason they would want to renew their wedding vows. Speaking exclusively to HELLO! magazine at Luton Hoo Hotel, Janette and Aljaz reminisced on their weddings, which took place in July 2017. The couple had three celebrations in: London, Janette's home state of Florida and Aljaz's native country of Slovenia.

"We got married three times, so we had two renewals of the vows done within a week," said Aljaz, 28. "But it was a beautiful time, wasn't it?" Janette, 35, added: "Yes, it was the perfect wedding. Weddings, I guess you could say. I have a few friends actually who have just renewed their vows – Jake Wood and Alison Wood, he was my partner on Strictly in 2014 and they just renewed their vows, and it was so romantic and beautiful to see them do that. So, I don't know, maybe... yes."

The TV stars also spoke about their plans to start a family, with Aljaz giving a nod to his adorable three-month-old niece Zala. "Definitely in the future, yes, we do want to have kids, of course," he said. "We both love kids. And especially now, my little niece brings it out even more. I can't wait – every single time when I get a chance to go home – to go and see her. Plus, we're going to be godparents, brilliant, we just found that out. So I can't wait! It's the first time. It's exciting, isn't it?!"

"We both love kids," said Aljaz

"I know! Twice, actually, because my cousin's daughter back in Miami, I just became her godmother as well. So [there's] lots of kids in our family these days!" said Janette.

Aljaz has just become an uncle to his sister's daughter Zala

The Strictly favourite added: "It's never going to be the perfect time to have a baby but we do talk about it a lot and we are very much looking forward to becoming a mum and dad. So it's definitely going to happen. When, we don't know, we'll see. We're kind of taking it slowly. A dancer's career can be quite short, especially when you reach a certain level, and work is going so good for us at the moment that is the priority."

