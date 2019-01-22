Kevin Clifton shares racy rehearsal clip of his Rock Of Ages alter ego – and fans go wild Kevin is set to star as Stacee Jaxx in the musical

Kevin Clifton is preparing to make his debut as Stacee Jaxx in the Rock Of Ages UK tour on Tuesday evening, and on Monday he shared a very cheeky rehearsal clip as he made his final preparations before taking to the stage. "Coming… soon @rockofagesuk," he captioned the nine-second clip, which sees him rehearsing with a co-star. Speaking in an American accent, he can be heard saying the line: "Yeah I can't wait to put myself out there… naked for my fans." Oo-er!

The tweeted video gained over a thousand likes in just moments, and plenty of comments from Kevin's loyal fans. "That definitely needs to happen Kevin!!!!" one joked, while another quipped: "Oh my goodness @keviclifton! Will the chest be out? Will we need to bring smelling salts and a bib?"

The Strictly Come Dancing star has been rehearsing hard ahead of his return to the stage, and teasing fans with plenty of snippets from the show. It's set to be a very busy year for him, since he is also set to appear in popular dance show Burn The Floor for a short run from April to June, before returning to Rock Of Ages again.

His packed schedule of course means he's been unable to appear in the Strictly tour this year, so fellow 2018 winner Stacey Dooley has been partnered with Aljaz Skorjanec for the nationwide arena run. Kevin has spoken about how sad he was to see her dance with someone else, but has remained incredibly supportive – even travelling to Birmingham on Saturday night to go and watch the show.

In December, Kevin told the Radio Times he was really happy with Aljaz as a replacement for Stacey, as they are quite similar in their teaching styles. "I think Aljaz is probably quite similar to me in terms of what I’m like to work with, neither of us are strict, we both prefer to have fun and encourage as opposed to being disciplinarian," he said.