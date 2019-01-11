Piers Morgan reaches out to fans after being hospitalised Piers Morgan joked that he wasn't dying in the post

Piers Morgan has shared a photo of himself look somewhat worse-for-wear while in hospital. Dressed in a hospital gown and wearing a nasal cannula, which is used to supplement oxygen for patients, the Good Morning Britain host shared a selfie from his hospital bed. He captioned the post: "Bad news: I'm not dying. I can only apologise for all the distress I know this will cause some people."

Piers shared a selfie from his hospital bed

Although details of his hospitalisation are unclear, fans were quick to wish him a get well soon, with one writing: "Get better soon mate! Always love watching your rants and views on TV whilst in the office at work." Another person added: "Hope you are ok Piers. I would miss you in the mornings. Get well soon." Piers recently made headlines after getting into an online feud with Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner in regarding to mental health issues. After Piers shared a story on mental health, writing: "Beverley Callard says celebs are trying to make mental health problems 'fashionable'. She'll be hammered for saying this, but it's 100% true."

Sophie retweeted his message, adding: "Or maybe they have a platform to speak out about it and help get rid of the stigma of mental illness which affects 1 in 4 people in UK per year. But please go ahead and shun them back into silence. [Expletive]." Piers replied to her tweet, writing: "Hi Sophie, please don't abuse me like this – it's harmful to my mental health. Thanks." He also recently caused a stir after his column about Meghan Markle accused her of "ghosting" him after entering a relationship with Prince Harry. Fans were quick to support the Duchess, with one writing: "She was frequent in the coffee shop I worked in in Toronto and she was always pleasant no matter the time of day even when the place was crazy. Stop trying to get clout off Meghan's name."

