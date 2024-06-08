Billy Ray Cyrus expresses heartfelt pride over daughter Miley amid rumored rift

Billy Ray Cyrus recently expressed his heartfelt pride for his daughter Miley Cyrus, dispelling rumors of a rift between the two.

The Achy Breaky Heart singer, 62, took to Instagram on Friday to share his admiration for Miley, 31, along with a nostalgic photo gifted by a fan.

The throwback picture captured a cherished moment at CMA Fest, formerly known as Fan Fair, showing Billy Ray and Miley surrounded by a sea of adoring fans.

"One of my best memories ever: @cma Fest, back when it was Fan Fair. That’s @mileycyrus and me, surrounded by thousands of incredible fans at the fairgrounds," he wrote in his touching caption.

Alongside the photo, Billy Ray included a handwritten poem he had composed on the bus the day after the memorable event. In his message, he praised Miley's resilience and artistic talent. "

I’m incredibly proud of her. She’s a survivor and a true artist," he gushed. "She learned early on to love and appreciate the fans who make everything possible."

© Instagram Billy Ray Cyrus shares touching throwback

He continued, emphasizing the shared bond they have with their fans. "We both cherish the connection we have with our fans and are grateful for every single one of you! Hope you all have a great Friday! Now rock the country!!!"

Billy Ray and Miley were famously close during her upbringing, particularly when they co-starred in Hannah Montana.

© Instagram Billy Ray and Miley thowback

However, in 2011, Billy Ray claimed that the show had a negative impact on their family, even saying he wished it had never aired.

Tensions appeared to escalate in 2013 when Billy Ray and Miley's mother, Tish Cyrus, announced their second attempt at divorce.

© Instagram Billy with his new wife

Miley seemed caught off guard by the news and vented her frustrations on social media, tweeting, "since your texts and email obviously aren’t working would you like to talk like this?"

Speculation about a deeper rift intensified in 2023 when Miley was notably absent from Billy Ray's wedding to Firerose, who is 27 years his junior.

The two had met on the set of Hannah Montana and maintained a connection over the years. In contrast, Miley proudly served as Tish's maid of honor during her August 2023 wedding to actor Dominic Purcell.

© Getty Images Miley and Billy were believed to be rifting

The feud rumors were further fueled when Miley accepted the Grammy for Record of the Year in 2024 for her hit song Flowers.

In her acceptance speech, she thanked her mother, sister Brandi, and boyfriend Maxx Morando, but conspicuously did not mention Billy Ray.

Meanwhile, Tish and her youngest daughter, Noah Cyrus, were also rumored to be at odds, allegedly due to Tish's relationship with Purcell, who Noah had reportedly dated. However, signs of reconciliation emerged when Noah wished Tish a happy 57th birthday on Instagram last month.