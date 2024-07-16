Miley Cyrus’s mom Tish is her daughter’s double in new beach photo

Tish Cyrus Purcell had fans seeing double with her latest Instagram post, as she showed herself enjoying a beach day with husband Dominic Purcell.

The mom of five looked just like her daughter Miley, as she looked lovingly at her husband. She wore a white crop top, some layered necklaces, a white baseball cap over her blonde hair which was in a ponytail, and a pair of sunglasses.

She carried a towel in her hand. Meanwhile, the Prison Break actor held a large surfboard as he looked at Tish.

Fans flocked to the comments to praise Tish's youthful appearance - and the uncanny similarity between herself and her daughter.

© Kevin Mazur/BBMA2017 Tish Cyrus (L) and recording artist Miley Cyrus attend the 2017 Billboard Music Awards at T-Mobile Arena on May 21, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/BBMA2017/Getty Images for dcp)

"I thought it was a miley", one fan commented. Another concurred: "You look so much like Miley!! Gorgeous".

They also couldn't help but hype her up in her relationship with the actor, who she has been married to since August 2023.

"Tish you and @dominicpurcell are just so sweet together", a fan wrote, adding: "Enjoy every moment."

Someone else added: "In your endless summer vacation momma Tish, hope you’re enjoying."

A third chimed in: "Tish looks happiest I've ever seen her."

Indeed, Tish has made it clear that she's ecstatic with her relationship - but they certainly had an unconventional start as just weeks into their relationship, she joined Dominic in therapy.

The 57-year-old said on an episode of Sorry, We're Stoned: "In the first week that we met, he had told me that he does therapy once a month and he has for 20 years, and I went to therapy with him. It was so cool."

According to the mom, Dominic made it clear in therapy: "I just want to make sure I’m not pushing Tish too fast into the relationship and, like, she’s just gone through a divorce and I want to really learn to walk her through that in the best way possible."

© Instagram Tish and Dominic married in 2023

She continued that it meant "after a month" of dating, they both "knew it was something great".

Tish's wedding was attended by daughter Miley, and her other kids Trace and Brandi. While Noah and Braison appeared to be absent from the day, with rumors of a rift between her youngest daughter, Tish has shown continuous support for Noah, celebrating her recent signing with IMG models on Instagram.

Meanwhile, her ex-husband Billy Ray Cyrus is currently getting divorced from his 34-year-old bride Firerose, who he married in October 2023.