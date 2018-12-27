Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth share intimate pictures from surprise wedding – see them here Congratulations!

Congratulations are in order for Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth, who have announced they were married in a private ceremony just before Christmas. Miley took to Instagram to confirm the date of their nuptials, simply captioning one of her posts: "12.23.18." The sweet photographs show the newlyweds embracing in front of a stone fireplace adorned with beautiful blooms – the couple are thought to have held the nuptials at their home in Nashville, Tennessee, with just close family in attendance.

The bride wore a stunning off-the-shoulder silk gown for the ceremony, while groom Liam wore a suit and tie, kept laidback with a pair of trainers. Other photographs on social media show brothers Chris and Luke Hemsworth dressed in matching floral shirts, most likely as groomsmen to Liam. Adorably, the actor also posted a snap of the couple during the ceremony, proudly wearing his new wedding ring. "My love," he captioned the photo.

Miley shared some further insights from the special day, posting one sweet shot of the couple kissing as man and wife. "This is probably our one - millionth kiss..." she wrote. She also shared a happy video of herself dancing to Mark Ronson's Uptown Funk during the party, captured no doubt by her new husband.

The couple have been dating on and off for ten years, first announcing their engagement in 2012 – but they decided to split a year later. They rekindled their romance in 2016, with Miley flying out to Australia to spend New Year's Eve with Liam's family.

It’s believed Miley, 26, and Liam, 28, decided to secretly tie the knot after they lost their $2.5 Malibu home in the recent California wildfires earlier this year. On a recent appearance on The Howard Stern Show, Miley revealed the catastrophic situation brought them closer together after her beau saved their animals from the fire. She described her husband-to-be as her "survival partner" and added: "I’ve never loved him more for this."