Former Strictly star Debbie McGee reveals she is open to finding love again Paul Daniels sadly passed away in 2016

Fresh from surgery to remove cancerous tumours in her breast, Debbie McGee is living life to the full and ready to find love again. The Strictly Come Dancing finalist said she is the "luckiest person" in the world that her diagnosis was caught early, telling the Sun: "It's made me think even more to make the most of today and I would say I'm open to finding love again.

"It's the same with my career. I let things happen and that's what I think about meeting someone else. If it happens, it happens. If it doesn't, it doesn't. But how wonderful if it did."

Debbie said it would be "wonderful" if she found love again

Debbie sadly lost her husband Paul Daniels in 2016. The couple were married for 28 years, but Debbie revealed that the celebrity magician would want her to find a partner. "With him being so much older than me, we did talk about that," said the dancer, 60. "He always used to say, 'But I know you'll cope'. And he said, 'I hope you do meet somebody else. I don't want you to be on your own for the rest of your life'. He always said, 'I know you'll cope.'"

The star has been given the all-clear following her breast cancer scare

Debbie was diagnosed with early-stage breast cancer, but in January she underwent surgery to remove cancerous tissue that was found during a routine screening. The dressings were removed last Wednesday and Debbie has been given the all-clear; she will be monitored regularly to make sure the cancer doesn't return. The star will not have to have chemotherapy, but must now rest following her operation.

"Stress, I think caused mine," she said of the cancer. "I've never been through the stress I've been through since I lost Paul. Grief hits you in so many ways you're not expecting. It's not all about sadness. I've got a friend who lost her husband four years ago. She's younger than me but she got it (cancer) as well. We both discussed it and said stress."

