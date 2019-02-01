Loose Women's Stacey Solomon bursting with excitement – see her post Pre-ordering now

Loose Women panellist Stacey Solomon has revealed the cover for her new book and fans are absolutely loving it. The TV star took to Instagram to post the cover, which showed Stacey beaming at the camera and looking relaxed and carefree. "So this is actually happening. Eeek!" the mum-of-two wrote. "I'm soooooo excited to share the cover for my new book HAPPILY IMPERFECT. Now it feels very real! I wanted to write the book as a way to celebrate all of our imperfections. There's so much pressure to look and be a certain way but the 'perfect life' doesn't exist!"

"We're all far from perfect," she continued. "We all make mistakes and that's okay. In fact, it's brilliant! I feel so incredibly lucky to be able to write this book and I hope that by sharing some of things I've learned along the way, I can help you find the confidence to live life your own way!"

Stacey – who already has one published book under her belt, Stacey: My Story So Far – received a lot of love from her fans, including her celebrity friends. "So proud of you – many congratulations," her Loose Women co-star Saira Khan replied. One fan wrote: "You are such a gorgeous lady inside and out. Beautiful soul." Another praised the straight-talking star, replying: "Amazing! Can't wait to read. I love how real you are, just a normal girl, it's so refreshing especially in the world we live in! Congratulations."

The former X Factor singer announced that she was writing a book last year, explaining: "I wanted to write the book as a way of showing how there is so much more to people than the labels we're given – and to share how I stay positive and how flawed yet happy I am, hence the title 'HAPPILY IMPERFECT'."

Stacey added of her £14 book: "There is no one way to do things and there is no pressure for a one-size fits all approach. Your life doesn't have to be perfect, far from it! You don't need to be a certain way to be happy, or look a certain way, or even act a certain way. You being the only 'you' is the single most important thing."

