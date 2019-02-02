Jools Oliver shares inspirational quote from son Buddy They enjoyed a very snowy school run

While most of us stayed cosy and warm indoors to keep out the icy chill this week, the Oliver family has been making the most of the snow! Jools Oliver uploaded a couple of photographs on Friday that showed the wintery walk to her son Buddy's school. She also shared some wise words from her eight-year-old son, captioning the shots: "Our walk to Buds school today was just beautiful and so silent [snowflake emoji] when I said ‘ we could be sitting in our cosy car now’ Bud replied ‘but mum we have just created a new memory, which is what you say life is all about’! [love heart emoji] so true so magical thank you Winter my favourite season xxx."

Fans loved the cute comment made by little Buddy, with one writing: "Buddy has a lovely character, so sensitive, and kind, wonderful qualities, like his parents." Another commented: "So magic memories and best life family moments! You are a wonderful wise woman and mother Jools." A third added: "Buddy knows the truth. Life is about beautiful memories!"

Jools shared another touching photograph on Instagram earlier this week, which praised Emma Willis' documentary called Emma Willis: Delivering Babies. The 44-year-old, who is married to celebrity chef Jamie Oliver, confessed she broke down in tears after watching the "emotional" series. Sharing a screenshot of Emma in her nursing uniform, Jools shared: "Ooo I just LOVE Emma Willis on 'delivering babies' she seems gorgeous and just a wonderful program. I find my heart is in my mouth every time there is a birth! Emotional roller coaster and then I am crying. Gets me every time xxx."

