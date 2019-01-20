Jamie Oliver's wife Jools shares never-before-seen family photos How cute!

Jamie Oliver and his wife Jools live in an idyllic home with their five children, and often share snippets of their family life with fans on social media. And over the weekend, Jools revealed that one of her favourite places in the house was a table decorated with a selection of framed photos with their loved ones. Among the photos was a never-before-seen photo of Jools and their youngest son, River, two, and another of Jamie and his sister, Anne-Marie, which appears to be on the TV chef's wedding day. The Little Bird designer captioned the post: "Favourite corners," and her followers were quick to comment on the pretty display, which featured a gorgeous flower centre piece and a vintage mirror. "Lovely, corners like this make me happy," one wrote, while another said: "This is absolutely beautiful!" A third added: "Family love is everything."

Jamie Oliver and his wife Jools with their three youngest children

The Olivers have a family home in London, and spend a lot of their weekends at their house in Essex. Earlier in the month, it was revealed that they were moving into a new country home in Finchingfield, one of the UK's most picturesque villages in Essex. It was reported that Jamie had bought a £6million 16th century mansion called Spains Hall, which boasts a 70-acre state, complete with a six-bed farmhouse, a three-bed lodge and converted stables. Jamie has previously admitted that he isn’t at home a lot during the week due to work commitments, but that weekends are his family time – and he will no doubt enjoy making memories with Jools and their children in the stunning property.

MORE: Prince Philip given police advice after driving without seatbelt two days after crash

Jools Oliver shared a gorgeous photo of some of their family pictures

READ: Louise Redknapp shares first photo of ex Jamie since divorce

Jamie and Jools are childhood sweethearts and started dating when they were teenagers. The happy couple have been married since 2000, and Jools previously gave an insight into her and Jamie’s long-lasting romance when she took to Instagram to share a photo of a pile of love letters Jamie had written when they first started going out. Jools wrote: "When I was 17 I worked in Tokyo for 3 months and every single day Jamie sent me a letter or a fax without fail! These are only half of them. I started reading them and it brought back just the best and happiest memories xxx missing u @jamieoliver."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.