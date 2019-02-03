Ruth Langsford shows off Strictly dance moves with husband Eamonn Holmes in new video The couple let their hair down during an ad break on Do The Right Thing

Ruth Langsford learnt how to dance with Strictly's Anton du Beke back in 2017, and now the Loose Women panellist has been encouraging husband Eamonn Holmes to let his hair down too! The celebrity couple had fun during the ad break filming Do The Right Thing on Saturday, and enjoyed an impromptu dancing session to Gloria Gaynor's I Will Survive. Eamonn shared footage of the pair showcasing their moves on Instagram, and wrote next to it: "When it's cold during rehearsals you have to do something to keep warm!" Fans adored watching the video, with one commenting: "Excellent, love it, you and Ruth rock. You've got the X Factor going!" Another added: "Right little groovers – love it!"

Ruth Langsford during her time on Strictly Come Dancing

Eamonn and Ruth enjoy a quiet life in Surrey when they aren't in London filming their various TV shows. Ruth told HELLO! that she enjoys living in a small town as she can just be herself. She said: "I can walk around the high street and I don’t have to have my make-up on and people see me in my gym kit and on the school run, so it’s nothing special to them. You don’t feel like you are in a goldfish bowl here."

Ruth and Eamonn let their hair down

The couple are the proud parents of son Jack, 15, while Eamonn is also a dad to three children from his previous marriage, Declan, Rebecca and Nial – who he shares with ex-wife Gabrielle Holmes. When it came to Ruth taking part in Strictly, the doting mum revealed that she had made sure that her son was happy with it, as it meant that there would be times where she was rarely at home due to the heavy work load involved. Talking on Loose Women, she said: "If Jack had said that he didn’t like the sound of it then I wouldn’t have done it," explaining that Eamonn "understood the industry" so was fine with it.

Luckily for Ruth, Jack agreed, and often went along to the live show to watch his mum dance with Anton. However, there was one thing that Jack didn’t like seeing. Ruth joked that during her time on Strictly, her son had been slighting embarrassed at his mum's sultry dance moves. She told The Mirror that Jack had told her after one of her dances: "Bet I'll get some comments about that at school on Monday."

Eamonn talks about Ruth's Strictly journey

