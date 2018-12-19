Coleen Rooney and family arrive home for Christmas – see sweet snaps The Christmas countdown is truly on!

It's good to be home for Christmas. The Rooneys have arrived back in the UK from the States just in time for the festive holidays. Coleen shared a very sweet snap of herself and husband Wayne enjoying an adults-only night out in Cheshire with Coleen's parents. Taking to Instagram, she wrote: "It's so good to be home!!! Loved the new @victors_restaurants in Alderley Edge."

The mother-of-four glammed up for the evening, wearing a black velvet top with diamante studs and a pair of leather trousers. She and Wayne cosied up for the snap at the end of the meal.

The Rooneys are home for Christmas!

The Rooneys returned to the UK earlier this week. Liverpool-born beauty Coleen posted a gorgeous family photo with their four children Kai, Klay, Kit and baby Cass, plus her nephew and newborn niece. "Lovely surprise to come home to!" Coleen wrote as she cradled the tiny tot in her arms.

Christmas is a very special time for Coleen and her family and she loves to pull out all the stops. Her four sons took part in festive photoshoot in mid-November for their annual Christmas card. The youngsters looked adorable as they wore matching reindeer pyjamas and posed against a wintry backdrop. In one photo, two-year-old Kit rode a rocking horse.

The photos were taken by Liverpool-based children's photographer, Grace Kellie Photography. "It's always a pleasure to have Coleen and her four adorable boys back in my studio," said Kellie Stamper, director of the studio. "The youngest two were just days old when I first photographed them, so it's lovely to see how much they've grown."

In the summer, the Rooneys moved Stateside after Wayne landed a lucrative contract with D.C United. Coleen, 32, has kept fans updated with her family life across the pond, sharing some heartwarming photos of her sons on their first day of school, at the stadium supporting dad Wayne and enjoying trips to kid-friendly spots like Six Flags America.

