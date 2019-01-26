Rachel Riley gets extra security at Countdown after online abuse heightens The Countdown mathematician has been vocal about her views on Twitter

Rachel Riley has revealed she will be given extra security at work after receiving abuse online over her comments about anti-Semitism. The 33-year-old Countdown star, who is in a relationship with Strictly professional Pasha Kovalev, confessed that her views has subjected her to a slew of online abuse, and that the trolling has heightened in recent weeks. "The more I speak, the more abuse I get, and the more abuse I get, the more I speak," she told The Times. "It's got to the point where I can't look at my Twitter feed any more... it's just a constant stream."

"We are getting more security for Countdown," she added. The comments come shortly after she appeared on Lorraine to talk about the online abuse. The Countdown host confessed that her partner has been an incredible support for when things get difficult. "He's gorgeous," she admitted. "He's just amazing. When you need a bit of support, that's when you know you're with the right person. He's a very good egg, Pash." The pair first met each other when they were partnered together on the BBC ballroom show over five years ago. They confirmed their romance a year later after Rachel ended her marriage to Jamie Gilbert.

At the start of the month, Rachel celebrated her 33rd birthday with her man before toasting Pasha's 39th birthday last week. "He got me this coat for my birthday and he had this amazing denim jacket made with - he chose all of these details to go on it like all of this animals from our wildlife trip with my favourite colours and flowers and it's completely mad," she recently told HELLO! at the Cirque du Soleil premiere. Her birthday also coincided with her ten-year anniversary on Countdown. "It was my birthday as well," she shared. "So we were out with loads of friends, we went to Mildred's in Soho… had a couple of cocktails and posted a lot of rude words, that's why people watch it!"

