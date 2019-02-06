Jamie Oliver pays touching tribute as he reveals sad news Sad news for cheese lovers

Jamie Oliver has paid a heartfelt tribute to his friend and colleague Mary Holbrook, who has sadly passed away. Taking to his Instagram page on Tuesday, the celebrity chef remembered his friend in the sweetest way. "A very sad day today @neals_yard_dairy," he wrote in the caption. "Remembering our friend and colleague Mary Holbrook, 1938-2019. She was one of the most amazing cheese makers, on a global level!" Mary was dubbed one of Britain's best cheese makers and worked at Neal's Yard Dairy in London's Borough Market.

"Such a talent and kind lady, I remember filming in France with her with @martingott @sticheltondairy @westcombedairy on Friday night feasts series one in a big cheese competition it was so much fun good memories...bless you Mary xxx," Jamie added. Fans rushed to express their sadness, with one saying: "She'll live on in every bit of cheese." Another remarked: "RIP Mary... I remember when I went to her farm... She was a lovely lady." A third post read: "When someone inspirational crosses your path, they leave a special stamp on you! She gave you a true & lasting gift! Just remember this when you are feeling sad."

The touching post comes as Jamie and his family celebrated his mother-in-law's birthday. The entire clan spent some quality time together as they celebrated the birthday. Jamie's wife Jools shared a gorgeous photo from the special day, featuring her glamorous mother Felicity and her grandchildren; Poppy, 16, Daisy, 15, nine-year-old Petal, seven-year-old Buddy, and River, two. The photo - which was uploaded on Instagram - was accompanied with the caption: "Happy happy birthday mum. So happy we all got to spend a bit of time with you today not easy getting everyone to look the same way at the same time a wonderful granny and just a wonderful mum love you xxx."

